Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 21.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,639.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$45.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

