Short Interest in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Declines By 21.6%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 453,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Meritor by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

