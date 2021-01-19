Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Rises By 18.3%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newell Brands by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,890. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

