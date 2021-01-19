Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Grows By 18.2%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,495 shares of company stock valued at $21,628,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 368,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,268. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

