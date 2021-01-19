Short Interest in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Declines By 21.5%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 32,340,000 shares. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.
NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,757. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
