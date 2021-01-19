Short Interest in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Declines By 21.5%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 32,340,000 shares. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,757. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

