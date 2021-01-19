Short Interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Decreases By 21.3%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TTC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 439,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

