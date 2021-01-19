Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGN stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

Several analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

