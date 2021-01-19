Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of Silver Spike Acquisition worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSPK. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 1,463,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,137. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

