Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.