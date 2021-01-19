SingularDTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $525,898.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $525,898.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.00529766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.12 or 0.03915041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012706 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

