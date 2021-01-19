SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 509,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 255,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.