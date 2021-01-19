Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,173. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

