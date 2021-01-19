Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Shares Up 26.7%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)’s share price shot up 26.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 488,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 346,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$22.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

