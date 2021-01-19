Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,570.00

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,560.59 ($20.39), with a volume of 58873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,527 ($19.95).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,336.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

