SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $282.26 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 298.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

