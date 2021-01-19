SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

