Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

