Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.33

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 103549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock worth $15,269,657. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,827,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

