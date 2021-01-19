SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 19,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.