SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 11,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

