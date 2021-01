SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.37

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.37 and last traded at $136.85, with a volume of 21984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 141,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.