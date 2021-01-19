SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.29

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.29 and last traded at $188.93, with a volume of 11259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.