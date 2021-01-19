Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00105118 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.