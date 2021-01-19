Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.39 million and $742.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,263.05 or 1.00003753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012488 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

