Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Spire shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 16,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.