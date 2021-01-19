Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

