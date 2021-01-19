Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in UDR by 21.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 1,839,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

