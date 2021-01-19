Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

