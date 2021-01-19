Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 20,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 2,652,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.