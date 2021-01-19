Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 57,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

