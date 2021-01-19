SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

SWTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

