Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 2,616 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $153.49. 1,700,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

