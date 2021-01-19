Stack Financial Management Inc Has $28.55 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

