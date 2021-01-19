Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 5,250,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,818. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

