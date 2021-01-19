Stack Financial Management Inc Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,000. WestRock makes up 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.16% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,947. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

