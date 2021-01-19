Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBUX opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

