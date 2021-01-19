State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,204 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.