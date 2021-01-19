State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.