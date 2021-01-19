State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

