State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $106.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

