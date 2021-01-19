State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $51,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

