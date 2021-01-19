State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 136.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

