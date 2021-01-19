State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 144.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

