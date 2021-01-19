State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

