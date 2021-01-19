State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.16 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

