State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $239.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

