State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 474.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,781 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 321.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

