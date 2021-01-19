State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 356.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 910,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $889,000.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

