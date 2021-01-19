State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

