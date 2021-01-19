State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 159.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 87.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

